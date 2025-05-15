MPs Call for Delay to Inheritance Tax Reforms until 2027

The cross-party Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee is calling on the UK Government to delay announcing its final agricultural property relief (APR) and business property relief (BPR) reforms until October 2026, to come into effect in April 2027.

In a report, the Committee says a pause in the implementation of the reforms “would allow for better formulation of tax policy and provide the Government with an opportunity to convey a positive long-term vision for farming”.

It would also protect vulnerable farmers who would have “more time to seek appropriate professional advice”.

In the report MPs note the difficult economic and geopolitical circumstances and praise the UK Government’s commitments to backing British produce and supporting farmers, but are concerned that “high-profile policies have been announced prior to the completion and publication of the strategies and reviews that Defra says will inform and guide its vision”.

They raise concerns that changes announced in the Autumn Budget 2024 were made without adequate consultation, impact assessment or affordability assessment. This means that the impact of the changes “on family farms, land values, tenant farmers, food security and farmers in the devolved administrations” is “disputed and unclear” with a risk of producing unintended consequences. MPs say that “reforms threaten to affect the most vulnerable.” They want the UK Government to consider alternative reforms before justifying its final approach.

The report refers to a March 2025 survey of UK farmers that found that before the Autumn Budget 70% felt optimistic about the future of their rural businesses, but that number fell to 12% after the Budget. The survey also said that 84% of farmers sampled feel that their mental health has been affected by the Autumn Budget with farmers citing the Sustainable Farming Incentive closure and changes to inheritance tax reliefs as the common areas creating concern.

The Committee said it supports the Government’s aim of reforming APR and BPR to close the loophole which allows wealthy investors to buy agricultural land to avoid inheritance tax, but notes that stakeholders and experts have proposed several alternative ways to reform these taxes so as to achieve this objective without harming small family farms, and asks the UK Government to consult on these proposals before publishing its Finance Bill in 2026.

The EFRA Committee calls on the UK Government to publish its evaluation of and rationale for following or not following alternative policy measures presented by stakeholders such as the Institute for Fiscal Studies and the National Farmers Union.

The Committee warns that the Government’s sudden closing of the SFI “affected trust in the Government” and “left many farmers without the funding they expected and at risk of becoming unviable in the period before the next scheme is introduced”.

The Government has since announced it will allow SFI applications that were in progress within two months of 11 March to progress with restrictions.

The Committee calls for an alternative funding mechanism to be put in place no later than September 2025, to fill the gap in funding for those who missed out on the SFI24.

MPs say the UK Government should set out, in their response to this report, what the next iteration of SFI will look like and the date it will be open for applications.

In January, Defra announced its plans to publish a 25-year Farming Roadmap. MPs say that in this, “the Government should urgently set out its vision for the farming sector, achieving food security and the future of the Farming and Countryside Programme”.

The report states that “the 25-year Farming Roadmap should bring together Defra farming policy and programmes into a single vision outlining how they will work together to achieve measurable outcomes for food security and the environment”.

The report is critical of Defra’s communications and says there is “a pattern within Defra of poor communication and last-minute decision-making following rumours and Departmental leaks”.

MPs say the “sudden closure” of the Capital Grants scheme in November 2024, which was subsequently reopened, and the ending of SFI 2024 “with no specific warning”, have “been perceived by the sector as a breach of trust”.

The Committee urges that “lessons must be learned from this failure of communication”, saying that “a restoration of trust is urgently required”.

The Chair of the EFRA Committee, Alistair Carmichael MP, said: