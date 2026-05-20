MPN Windows, Doors and Conservatories Announces New £150,000 Showroom in Maesteg

A family-run home improvement specialist is looking to grow sales by 50% after announcing plans to launch a new showroom in Maesteg.

MPN Windows, Doors and Conservatories, which is led by Melanie Webster and her son Nathan, is investing nearly £150,000 into transforming a 5000 sq ft building on the high street into a state-of-the-art showcase for its wide range of products and living extensions.

From here potential customers will be able to explore top of the range ‘Forte' composite doors and ‘Extreme' UPVC windows, as well as tapping into the latest CAD/CAM software to bring designs to life.

The company has become the 30th member of the CO Retail Network, a premium group of retailers that work together to share best practice, boost digital marketing and bring new products to market.

“2026 is going to be a really big year for MPN and one where we build on over 34 years' experience in the trade,” said Melanie. “The new showroom should be ready for an official launch at the end of June and will be a big boost to Maesteg's bustling high street. We're in the process of renovating the old Boxing Gym to create a modern and welcoming place for people to come in and chat with our experts about doors, windows, conservatories and, increasingly, our popular range of living spaces.”

MPN, which has recently joined Fensa and the Glass and Glazing Federation, currently employs ten people across its retail offer and its installation team, the latter completing more than 1,000 installs every year. The firm is also expecting to create ten new jobs.

“There's a real personal approach that can only be generated by a family-run business. That's what makes us so special and accounts for all the repeat business we've enjoyed over the last 34 years…in some instances we've had three generations use us,” added Nathan.

Greg Kane, CEO of CO Manufacturing (formerly known as Conservatory Outlet), added his support: