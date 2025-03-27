MP Visits Archwood Group to Discuss Industry Challenges and Sustainability Plans

North Wales-based manufacturer Archwood Group welcomed local MP Steve Witherden to its headquarters.

The visit provided an opportunity to discuss the company’s ambitious sustainability goals, industry challenges, and how government support can foster further innovation and growth.

During the visit, Archwood Group outlined its three-year growth strategy, which includes a commitment to achieving net zero by 2050. By implementing responsible timber sourcing, enhancing energy efficiency, and reducing waste, the company is dedicated to minimising its environmental impact. To support these efforts, Archwood Group reinvests one-third of its post-tax profits annually into the business to drive innovation and sustainable practices.

A key topic of discussion was the financial impact of increased National Insurance contributions and thresholds, projected to raise Archwood Group’s operational costs by £134,000 annually. Additionally, the company expressed concerns about proposed changes to Business Property Relief for inheritance tax, highlighting the potential strain on family-owned enterprises. Archwood Group suggested exploring international models, such as Germany’s approach to business asset taxation, as a possible solution to support long-term business growth and sustainability.

The company’s commitment to its workforce was also a prominent focus. With an average employee tenure of 15 years, Archwood Group values staff development and retention, fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace to ensure long-term stability and continued success.

Josh Burbidge, Managing Director of Archwood Group, said: