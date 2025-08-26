MP and Mayor to Start Montgomery Canal Triathlon

The Montgomery Canal Triathlon, organised by the Friends of the Montgomery Canal, will be started by local MP Steve Witherden and Pete Lewington, Mayor of Newtown.

Over 150 people have booked to take part, most in all three sections of the event though some will only join in one or two sections.

The sections are:

12 miles cycling from Newtown to Whitehouse south of Welshpool

5 miles by canoe through Welshpool

and about 10 miles on foot from Pool Quay to the finish at Bridge 85, Crickheath near Oswestry.

After a short briefing from the organisers, entrants will start at 9.15am from Back Lane Car Park, Newtown. They will be passing through Welshpool from 10.30 onwards and while the first to complete the course may arrive at the end in three hours, others are expected to finish throughout the afternoon.

Organisers know that many members of the public use the canal towpath and are warning that the towpath will be busy on the cycling and walking sections and at two locks the canoeists will be passing, and that cyclists and walkers will be crossing roads where the canal is blocked.

Brian Williams, Chairman of the Friends of the Montgomery Canal, said:

“The Triathlon is the biggest event on the Montgomery Canal and this is the thirteenth run by the Friends of the Montgomery Canal. It’s a bit of a change to run the event in September. There are changes along the route too when people taking part will see where contractors are at work building a new canalside nature reserve and a new bridge at Carreghofa. After crossing the border they will pass a volunteer work party restoring a section of the canal channel that has been dry and derelict for some eighty years. “Everybody taking part in the Montgomery Canal Triathlon knows it is a friendly event, whether they are athletic or families who take part for fun. The organising team, all volunteers, go to great lengths to organise arrangements for people taking part and they have said our event is one of the best from that point of view. “While many entrants come from Wales and Shropshire, others are coming from the West Country, the north of England, and the Home Counties – and even (apparently) from Dubai. “As well as showing off the canal and our borderland area, the Triathlon is a great fund-raiser for the Restore the Montgomery Canal! appeal jointly promoted by the Friends of the Montgomery Canal with the other local canal charities (the Shropshire Union Canal Society and the Shrewsbury District & North Wales branch of the Inland Waterways Association). With donations and proceeds from the Triathlon the Friends of the Montgomery Canal have given almost £40,000 for restoration of the canal with much more coming from individual members. After the successful reconstruction of Schoolhouse Bridge, half a mile from this year’s finish, the appeal now supports the volunteers working at pace to rewater the canal to the bridge and beyond. We are always keen to collect more donations through https://localgiving.org/charity/restorethemontgomerycanal/.”

Anyone completing all three sections will be awarded a unique, locally produced, slate medallion printed in gold colour, for two sections the medallion is printed in a silver colour, and one section receives a medallion with bronze printing.