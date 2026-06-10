Mother and Daughter Receive Royal Honours at Joint Ceremony

Cardiff mother-and-daughter duo Janey Howell and Dr Gabriella Howell collected their royal honours at a rare joint investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Janey Howell was invested as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), and Dr Gabriella Howell was invested as a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE). The royal accolades recognise their decades-long devotion to cultural preservation, healthcare, education, and philanthropic service across Antigua and Barbuda and the wider Commonwealth.

Beyond her international philanthropy, Mrs Janey Howell (OBE) is a former High Sheriff of South Glamorgan and continues her regional advocacy as the Patron of Mastering Diversity CIC, a Cardiff-based community interest company dedicated to breaking down professional barriers for underrepresented groups across the region.

Alongside her daughter, Janey is also bringing world-class heritage expertise back to the Welsh capital. As trustees of the Museum of Cardiff, the family is currently spearheading the museum's relocation from the Old Library into the grounds of Cardiff Castle. They are actively leading the strategy to update and modernise its public offering, ensuring the capital's diverse social history is accessible and engaging for future generations.

At the heart of Dr Gabriella Howell's MBE lies her work as the Director of Historic Preservation for the Heritage Trust (Antigua & Barbuda) Inc. As the author of the Master Plan, Gabriella directed the architectural conservation of the island's historic Government House.

Rather than keeping the building locked away for elite state functions, her strategy opens the upper floors to the public. The museum explores the island's complex evolution—confronting the history of colonialism, slavery, emancipation, and independence—while the ground floor remains the active, ceremonial office of the Governor-General.

Gabriella's vision broke Caribbean conservation moulds by using the project to train local craftspeople in traditional limestone masonry and carpentry, safeguarding endangered heritage skills for future generations.

Mrs Janey Howell OBE said:

“To travel from Antigua via our home in Cardiff to stand beside my daughter at Windsor Castle as we both receive these honours is an indescribable joy. “This recognition strengthens our resolve to do even more for communities across the Commonwealth. Closer to home, whether supporting the vital inclusion work we do at Mastering Diversity CIC or bringing the city's vibrant history directly into Cardiff Castle, our goal is to build an inclusive future. “We want to ensure our capital's diverse stories and people are celebrated in world-class settings.

Dr Gabriella Howell MBE added: