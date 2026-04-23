Mortgage & Protection Adviser Grows Business with Support from The Cornerstone Network

A South Wales-based mortgage and protection adviser is scaling his business with the support of The Cornerstone Network, benefitting from operational, strategic and technology-led backing designed to help advisers grow sustainably.

Oliver Huntley, Mortgage & Protection Adviser and Director of OMH Financial Ltd, has aligned his business with The Cornerstone Network as part of a strategy to strengthen its foundations and support long-term growth.

After several years of operating independently, Oliver reached a point where he wanted to focus more of his time on clients, while ensuring the business had the right structure in place to develop with confidence.

He said:

“After speaking to people across the industry, Cornerstone was consistently recommended. From my first meeting with the team, it felt like the right fit for where I wanted to take the business.”

Since joining the network, Oliver has benefitted from centralised operational and compliance support, allowing him to reduce back-office pressures and concentrate on delivering a personal, face-to-face service for clients.

“Cornerstone take care of so much of the operational side,” he said. “That allows me to spend far more time with clients and focus on what really matters.”

Beyond day-to-day support, Oliver says Cornerstone’s focus on business development has been instrumental in helping him plan ahead and think strategically about growth.

“They’re very growth-focused,” he added. “It’s not just about running the business today, but about how you structure it, grow it and position it for the future.”

Technology has also played a key role. Through systems supported by The Cornerstone Network, OMH Financial Ltd has streamlined processes, improved application speed and enhanced the overall client experience.

“Having everything in one place – applications, client information and revenue data – has transformed the way we work,” Oliver said. “The portals give you clarity and control as a business owner, which becomes increasingly important as you grow.”

While residential mortgages and first-time buyers remain a central focus, Cornerstone’s wider ecosystem has also enabled Oliver to offer a broader range of services, including protection, commercial finance and specialist lending, keeping support joined up and under one roof for clients.

“There’s growing awareness of how important protection is,” he said. “Being able to offer that as part of a holistic service is a big benefit for both clients and the business.”

Reflecting the progress made, OMH Financial Ltd has also recently invested in a dedicated office space in Bridgend, providing a professional environment for client meetings and future team expansion.

Phil Emanuel, Director of Network Growth at The Cornerstone Network, said Oliver’s journey highlights the value of balancing independence with the right support framework.

“Our role is to provide advisers with the tools, expertise and backing they need to grow on their own terms, whether through technology, operational support or guidance from experienced industry professionals. We’re proud to support Oliver as he continues to develop OMH Financial Ltd.”

Looking ahead, Oliver says his focus remains on sustainable growth, deepening relationships within his local community and continuing to deliver a high-quality, personal service, supported by The Cornerstone Network.