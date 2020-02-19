Mortgage Lenders Hit £1bn Lending Milestone in 2019

A South Wales mortgage lender is celebrating after hitting the £1 billion lending mark last year.

Cardiff-based second charge mortgage lender, Optimum Credit, is celebrating the joint achievement with its parent company, Pepper Money, with the announcement of more than £1bn worth of first and second charge mortgages across the two brands in 2019.

In the first charge market, Pepper Money grew its specialist mortgage business following a number of enhancements to its proposition, while Optimum Credit maintained its position as a leader in the second charge market with another strong year of growth.

Pepper Money bought Optimum Credit in October 2018 as part of its ambitious growth plans. Since the acquisition there has been significant investment in Cardiff, with a move to new premises in the Capital Quarter development to accommodate job growth, taking advantage of the thriving financial services industry in the area.

Sam Marshall, Chief Executive Officer at Optimum Credit, commented: