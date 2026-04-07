Mortgage Adviser Scales Up with Support from Cornerstone Network

A Bristol mortgage adviser is growing her business by taking on new premises which see her co-located with an estate agency.

Michelle Strelley had been running Mercury Mortgages from home and says the move into an office above Goodman & Lilley Estate Agents in Portishead is already supporting her plans to expand.

She said:

“The move to an office environment brings structure and routine to the business. I have ADHD and so it’s especially important for me to have this as I grow the firm. “Being based onsite at the estate agency has already enabled walk-in conversations with clients and it naturally increases my brand visibility for people who prefer face-to-face advice. “Being co-located with the estate agents helps me to stay close to local market activity and collaborate with the agents on client challenges and potential mortgage solutions.”

Michelle joined the Cornerstone Network in spring 2024 and has benefited from business support and guidance, including around setting up a limited company.

Michelle specialises in finding tailored mortgage solutions for a range of financial situations, including supporting self-employed individuals, first-time buyers, buy-to-let investors, and businesses seeking financing.

She also offers guidance and support around insurance needs including life insurance, critical illness cover, income protection, and business protection.

Being part of the Cornerstone Network has helped Michelle develop her knowledge and expertise, she said.

“With Cornerstone I’ve been able to attend weekly webinars with lenders, insurers and other market experts as well as take part in ongoing learning around specialist areas such as bridging finance,” said Michelle. “This gives me an ever-increasing breadth of knowledge which means I’m better equipped to fully support my clients at all stages of their journey. “Being part of the network also means that if I need to access more in-depth or specialist support for a client, it’s only a phone call away. “The marketing support offered by the Cornerstone Network has also been crucial as I grow my business. They’ve helped me to become more confident in using social media and develop my own voice and personality across platforms, balancing compliance with the authenticity that my brand needs.”

The Cornerstone Network is part of the Cardiff-headquartered Cornerstone Finance Group, which has been recognised as one of the 50 fastest-growing businesses in Wales by the UK Fast Growth Index 2025, which identifies and celebrates the most rapidly expanding firms across the UK.

Cornerstone’s Head of Network Engagement, Graeme Lewis, said: