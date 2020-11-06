Morgan Sindall Construction to Deliver £11.5M Tirdeunaw Primary School

Morgan Sindall Construction has been appointed by Swansea Council to deliver a new £11.5 million home for Tirdeunaw Primary School.

The current building has capacity for 420 primary school students and 60 for nursery. Once complete, the new build will deliver capacity for 105 new primary and 15 nursery school places, as well as a flying start centre with day care facilities.

The main contractor celebrated the start of works onsite with a socially-distanced turf cutting ceremony held on 12 October. In attendance that day was Leader of the Council, Councillor Rob Stewart along with Cabinet Member for Education, Councillor Jen Raynor and Headteacher, Jackie James.

YGG Tirdeunaw is currently situated near to the former Daniel James secondary school site on Heol Ddu road. Plans will see the school relocated a mile away and the new building constructed on land at YGG Bryntawe comprehensive school in Penlan.

Designs by architect, Powell Dobson, outline a 33,712 square foot building spread across two storeys. Inside will be 21 new state-of-the-art classrooms, 18 of which will be for pupils aged Reception to KS2 whilst the remaining three will be for nursery and flying start pupils.

In addition, there will be more suitable flexible learning resource space providing learning materials for the pupils, as well as a SEN room for children with special educational needs. There will also be small breakout areas for teaching outside of the classroom space.

External amenities include two grass pitches and a multi-use games area together with dedicated tarmac play areas with small areas of rubber crumb for younger pupils. Cycle storage facilities will be installed, alongside a new car park comprising 63 parking spaces, complete with dedicated disabled and visitor bays.

Funding for the project has come from both Swansea Council and the Welsh Government under the latter’s 21st Century Schools and Colleges Programme, which is aimed at meeting the growing demand for Welsh medium education.

Morgan Sindall Construction was commissioned to the scheme through the current iteration of the South East and Mid Wales Collaborative Construction Framework (SEWSCAP). The main contractor has held a place on the framework for more than a decade.

Work on the project is scheduled to complete in late 2021.

Rob Williams, area director at Morgan Sindall Construction, said:

“We’re incredibly pleased to break ground on this project and to continue our longstanding relationship with Swansea Council, delivering yet another vital school for the local community.”

“In addition to providing much-needed capacity for extra pupils, the project will route spend through skilled suppliers at a time many need it most. We’ll also engage meaningfully with local children during the build process about careers in construction and hope our work here can inspire the industry's next bright young minds.”