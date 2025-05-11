More Than 160 Organisations Accredited in Welsh Language Scheme

More than 160 organisations have been accredited with the Welsh Language Commissioner's official recognition since the scheme was launched five years ago.

A week of celebration is kicking off for those businesses and charities that have been successful in securing the approval of the Cynnig Cymraeg (Welsh Offer).

Among the latest to have received the commendation are Ffilm Cymru, Pennotec and Wales Arts Health & Well-being Network.

The Cynnig Cymraeg is the Welsh Language Commissioner's official recognition and is given to organisations that have collaborated with the Commissioner's office to develop their Welsh language provision.

This year marks an important milestone for the Cynnig Cymraeg as the scheme celebrates its fifth anniversary and has now been accepted by over 160 organisations, including businesses, charities and third sector organisations.

One of the first to receive the Cynnig Cymraeg was law firm JCP which has offices across south and west Wales.

Welsh Language Coordinator at JCP Solicitors, Meinir Davies, said:

“Many of our colleagues here in JCP Solicitors speak Welsh and we have given our clients the choice to liaise with us in Welsh for many years. “It has always been central to the JCP ethos that we are an integral part of the communities that we serve, and the ability to communicate with our clients in the language that they are most comfortable in is key to this approach. “We are very proud to be one of the first to have received the Cynnig Cymraeg accreditation five years ago and I am pleased to say that our commitment to the Welsh language is as strong as ever.”

According to Osian Llywelyn, Deputy Welsh Language Commissioner, this scheme is a great opportunity for organisations to demonstrate their commitment to the Welsh language:

“The Cynnig Cymraeg gives organisations the opportunity to raise awareness of what they offer through the Welsh language and by doing so it is hoped that it will lead to an increase in the use of Welsh language services. “It is vital that the work of promoting and facilitating the Welsh language through our regulatory work in the public sector and our encouragement in the private and third sector run together. Both elements are necessary if we are to see an increase in the natural use of Welsh in our daily lives. “Over the last five years the response has been very encouraging and I'm pleased to see so much variety in the organisations that have received the approval.”

One charity celebrating receiving the Cynnig Cymraeg is Cancer Research Wales. The Welsh cancer research charity's work has contributed to extensive improvements in cancer services for people living with the disease across Wales.

Head of Communications and Marketing Iwan Rhys Roberts said: