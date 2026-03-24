More Than One Million Helped to Get Connected and Get Online

More than a million people including the elderly, unemployed, and people living in rural communities have benefited from the combined efforts of government, industry and charities to boost digital inclusion and get online.

In a progress report, DSIT confirmed that all UK Government commitments made in the landmark Digital Inclusion Action Plan – the first government strategy to tackle digital exclusion in a decade – have been fully delivered or are on track for completion.

This has been backed up by major industry partners delivering digital inclusion and skills pledges through the plan which have helped more than 1 million get better broadband and mobile connections, secure more affordable rates, and access support, devices and skills training.

The first year of the Action Plan saw UK Government deliver an £11.9 million Digital Inclusion Innovation Fund, supporting over 80 projects in communities across England, as well as funding provided to the Devolved Governments to ensure locally-led digital skills and support services were available UK wide.

It’s also enabled the donation of over 22,000 laptops, phones and tablets through a combination of the IT Reuse for Good Charter and UK Government’s own digital device donation pilot scheme.

DSIT will now take stewardship of the Essential Digital Skills (EDS) Framework and its associated national survey, previously managed by Lloyds Banking Group. The EDS Framework will be updated, in consultation with stakeholders and informed by public engagement, to ensure it reflects the digital skills needed for work and life today, including the growing importance of AI, and staying safe online.

Secretary of State, Liz Kendall said: