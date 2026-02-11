More Than One in Five Jobs in Cardiff Were Remote or Hybrid in 2025

New data from global hiring platform Indeed suggests that in Cardiff 21.1% of jobs labelled themselves as hybrid or remote within job descriptions in 2025, marking a small increase in flexible work from 2024.

Since the pandemic, some organisations have shifted towards more structured hybrid models, with UK job postings requiring at least two days a week in the office rising to 85% by August 2025, up from 65% in 2022.

Despite this broader trend, demand for flexibility remains strong. For many workers, reduced flexibility can affect work–life balance or create challenges for those with caring or personal responsibilities, said Indeed. As a result, some employees may choose to leave their jobs due to a lack of flexibility, and prospective hires may avoid certain companies, it added.

In Cardiff, the availability of remote and hybrid roles is helping to expand access to work and support a broader talent pool, particularly for those who may not be able to commute regularly, Indeed said.

In 2025, one in five UK employees reported experiencing workplace stress linked to a lack of flexibility around time or location. More than a quarter said they would consider changing jobs to secure more flexible hours (27%) or to improve work–life balance (26%).

Research suggests that remote and hybrid options help widen talent pools and are especially valued by groups, including women, when evaluating job opportunities.

Reflecting ongoing accessibility and inclusion challenges, the Employment Rights Act 2025 makes flexible working the default unless employers can demonstrate it would be unreasonable for a specific role. However, while access to flexible work is improving, pay levels remain an important factor in determining how attractive these roles are to workers.

The data shows that the top three roles with the highest share of remote, hybrid, or work-from-home jobs in Cardiff fall within similar salary brackets, which may influence demand among those seeking higher-paid roles.

Customer Service Representative – £25,039

Collection Agent – £29,905

Administrator – £25,755

Matthew Burney, Senior Strategic Advisor at Indeed, said: