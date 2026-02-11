More Than One in Five Jobs in Cardiff Were Remote or Hybrid in 2025

New data from global hiring platform Indeed suggests that in Cardiff 21.1% of jobs labelled themselves as hybrid or remote within job descriptions in 2025, marking a small increase in flexible work from 2024.
Since the pandemic, some organisations have shifted towards more structured hybrid models, with UK job postings requiring at least two days a week in the office rising to 85% by August 2025, up from 65% in 2022.
Despite this broader trend, demand for flexibility remains strong. For many workers, reduced flexibility can affect work–life balance or create challenges for those with caring or personal responsibilities, said Indeed. As a result, some employees may choose to leave their jobs due to a lack of flexibility, and prospective hires may avoid certain companies, it added.
In Cardiff, the availability of remote and hybrid roles is helping to expand access to work and support a broader talent pool, particularly for those who may not be able to commute regularly, Indeed said.
In 2025, one in five UK employees reported experiencing workplace stress linked to a lack of flexibility around time or location. More than a quarter said they would consider changing jobs to secure more flexible hours (27%) or to improve work–life balance (26%).
Research suggests that remote and hybrid options help widen talent pools and are especially valued by groups, including women, when evaluating job opportunities.
Reflecting ongoing accessibility and inclusion challenges, the Employment Rights Act 2025 makes flexible working the default unless employers can demonstrate it would be unreasonable for a specific role. However, while access to flexible work is improving, pay levels remain an important factor in determining how attractive these roles are to workers.
The data shows that the top three roles with the highest share of remote, hybrid, or work-from-home jobs in Cardiff fall within similar salary brackets, which may influence demand among those seeking higher-paid roles.
- Customer Service Representative – £25,039
- Collection Agent – £29,905
- Administrator – £25,755
Matthew Burney, Senior Strategic Advisor at Indeed, said:
“In Cardiff, flexible working levels remain relatively stable, with many employers continuing to support hybrid or remote models rather than pushing a full return to the office. This reflects a period of adjustment, as employee expectations and forthcoming legislative changes continue to shape how work is organised.
For employers, this presents an opportunity to be more deliberate about where flexibility sits, particularly as roles evolve or employees move into more senior positions. Even modest changes, such as hybrid patterns, adjusted hours, or phased workloads, can make a meaningful difference when aligned with operational needs. Approached proactively, flexibility becomes a lever for engagement, retention, and inclusion, helping Cardiff maintain its appeal as a city that offers adaptable work across different roles and career stages.”