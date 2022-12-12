More Than Half a Million Pounds Approved in Neath Port Talbot Third Sector Grants

Members of Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet have approved grants worth more than half a million pounds to 37 successful applicants as part of its Third Sector Grant funding scheme for 2023/24.

The scheme was open from August to October 2022 to applications from Third Sector organisations operating in the county borough, often referred to as voluntary sector, non-governmental or non-profit organisations.

Among those receiving grants in this round are Afan Arts, which aims to increase capacity at the Port Talbot Youth Theatre Group, the Amman Valley Trotting Club (to support the salary of a kitchen cook at its community café) and Clyne and Melincourt Community Council (to provide play sessions at Clyne Community Hall).

Other grant recipients include Cwmafan Community Engagement Centre (ensuring the centre continues as a warm, clean, friendly building for user groups and others), Gwynfi Miners’ Community Hall (helping towards core costs), Pontardawe Heritage and Visitor Centre (running costs) and Thrive Women’s Aid (full-time family support officer).

Grants also went to the Mullaney Fund (continued delivery of an e-Mentoring project), the Friends of Gnoll Park (funding a volunteer co-ordinator), Ystalyfera Development Trust (core funding), the Ty Banc Canal Group (ensuring tools, equipment and supplies and provided to the Waterways Recovery Group).

Grant Awards to Third Party Strategic Partner

Organisations (2023/24) went to DANSA Transport (£37,000), DOVE Workshops (£40,000), Glynneath Training Centre (£48.000) and NPT CVS (£50,000).

All grants payable are subject to successful delivery of outcomes as set out in the application forms / final grant offer letters and agreed by the council with each applicant.

Councillor Simon Knoyle, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance, Performance and Social Justice said: