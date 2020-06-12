More than £680m Reaches Welsh Firms in Covid-19 Support

Business support grants worth more than £680m have reached businesses across Wales to help them respond to the financial challenges of Covid-19 Ministers have announced.

The latest figures out today show that more than 56,000 grants have been paid to companies across the retail, leisure and hospitality sector whose property has a rateable value of £51,000 or less. These businesses are also benefitting from rates relief through the £1.4bn package announced in March.

New applications to the scheme will close on 30 June and Ministers are urging any businesses that have not already done so, to contact their local authority about this support.

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said:

“We understand that businesses have been hit hard by the impact of the pandemic, and we have been doing all we can to ensure that businesses have access to the urgent funds they need as quickly as possible. “It has been a challenge, but thanks to the tireless efforts of local authorities and the WLGA in administrating these grants, tens of thousands of businesses across Wales are already benefitting from this much-needed support.”

Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates added:

“Our package of business support is the most comprehensive and generous in the UK, providing vital reassurance to thousands of firms across Wales at a time when they need it most. “We made a commitment to getting funds out to businesses as quickly as possible and local authorities have played a key role in ensuring that hundreds of millions of pounds has reached them. “We continue to do all we can to ensure that a good business in 2019, will be a good business in 2021.”

Councillor Anthony Hunt (Torfaen), WLGA spokesperson said: