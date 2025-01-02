More Than 40,000 Taxpayers File Self Assessment Over Christmas Break

More than 4,400 Self Assessment customers filed their tax return online on Christmas Day, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) says.

In total, 40,072 customers found time to go online and wrap up their 2023 to 2024 tax return over the Christmas period, ahead of the 31 January deadline.

Festive filing statistics show that over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day:

15:00 to 15:59 proved to be the most popular time to file on Christmas Day, with 368 filing their return.

11,932 customers submitted their tax return on Boxing Day, with the most popular time being 16:00 to 16:59 and 1,108 filing during that time.

23,731 filed on Christmas Eve. The most popular time was 11:00 to 11:59 when 3,458 filed their tax return.

Customers who have already submitted their tax return online have until the 31 January 2025 to pay the tax they owe. Those who file before 30 December may have the option of paying any tax owed through their PAYE tax code.

The quickest and easiest way to pay a Self Assessment tax bill is via the HMRC app. For a full list of ways to pay, visit GOV.UK.

For anyone who is yet to start their Self Assessment, there’s plenty of information and guidance online, including YouTube videos, to help people complete their return.

Anyone who regularly sells goods or provides a service through an online platform can find out more about selling online and paying taxes on GOV.UK. The information will help them decide if their activity should be treated as a trade and if they need to complete a Self Assessment tax return.

You may need to file a return if you:

are newly self-employed and have earned gross income over £1,000

earned below £1,000 and wish to pay Class 2 National Insurance Contributions voluntarily to protect their entitlement to State Pension and certain benefits

are a new partner in a business partnership

have received any untaxed income over £2,500

receive Child Benefit payments and need to pay the High Income Child Benefit Charge because they or their partner earned more than £50,000

Criminals use emails, phone calls and texts to try to steal information and money from taxpayers, HMRC said. Customers can find more information on how to identify a scam and access a checklist to help them decide if the contact they have received is a scam, on GOV.UK