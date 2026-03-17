More Than 350 People Supported by Denbighshire Digital Skills Programme

Hundreds of Denbighshire residents have improved their digital skills thanks to a Digital Inclusion project.

Up to 9% of the population of Denbighshire are not online, compared to a national average of 7%. This means there are citizens who don’t have the access, skills or confidence to use digital technology, with approximately 22% of the population lacking skills in at least one of the five areas of basic digital skills.

Funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund through Denbighshire County Council, and delivered by CWMPAS, the Digital Inclusion project has improved digital confidence, reduced isolation, enhanced employability as well as economic resilience through their tailored support programme.

Since rolling out across the county, the project has supported over 350 individuals in Denbighshire through life skills and essential digital training, with 110 participants receiving tailored, bilingual support.

Through a range of drop-in sessions, workshops and essential skill courses, attendees learnt important digital skills such as shopping safely online, digital health and wellbeing, as well as how to spend and save money online.

The project also provided support through grants/vouchers for equipment and data, phone calls to teach individuals how to use websites and apps and referrals to employability and educational services.

Ron, Digital Inclusion session manager, said:

“The sessions have been a real success, delivering not only much-needed information but also creating a welcoming and supportive environment. New friendships have been formed, and attendees have gained self-confidence that can be carried into other areas of their lives. The sessions are always fun, relaxed, and engaging.”

Samantha Edwards, Project Manager at Cwmpas, said:

“The purpose of Digital Confidence Denbighshire, a project delivered by Cwmpas, is to support increasing basic digital skills, giving people the confidence to go online by offering friendly face to face support and guidance in their own community. “Online safety is about reassurance and guidance, and Digital Confidence Denbighshire creates a space where people can ask questions, improve their digital skills and feel safer online.”

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation, said: