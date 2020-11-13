More Than 19,000 Jobs Created by Kickstart Scheme So Far

More than 19,000 job placements for unemployed young people have so far been created under the UK Government’s £2bn Kickstart Scheme – with tens of thousands more expected in the months ahead.

The landmark scheme, which gives 16-24-year olds a future of opportunity and hope by creating high-quality, government-subsidised jobs across the UK, began last week.

The Scheme has also received 4,359 applications from employers across Great Britain, with a wide range of jobs available, including in tech, construction, communications, fitness and media. New applications from employers are being accepted each week.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said:

“Our country’s future will be built by the next generation, so it’s vital that we harness the talent of young people as we rebuild from the pandemic. But this isn’t just about kickstarting our economy, we’re giving opportunity and hope to thousands of young people, kickstarting their careers and offering them a brighter future.”

Anne Jessop, Chief Executive of The Royal Mint, said:

“We are delighted to join the Government’s Kickstart scheme, and provide valuable work opportunities for 16 to 24 year olds. We recognise the importance of providing practical placements and mentorship for young and diverse talent – helping them gain experience and to develop their careers.

“As one of the largest employers in Wales, we have a wide variety of opportunities available in areas such as design, IT and marketing – and look forward to welcoming our first placements later this year.”

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said:

“Protecting, supporting and creating jobs is at the heart of our economic ambition for Wales. As the first young people in Wales take up their places on the Kickstart scheme we look forward to getting the Welsh economy moving again.

“We have taken unprecedented action to secure Wales’s economic recovery from the pandemic. More than 500,000 Welsh jobs have been protected through the Job Retention and Self Employed schemes while more than 50,000 businesses in Wales have benefitted from over £1.6 billion in UK Government-backed loans to get them through the crisis.”

Work and Pensions Secretary Thérèse Coffey said:

“Every job created by the Kickstart Scheme is a potentially life-changing opportunity for a young person, and the heartening response of employers shows they recognise the huge value in giving youth a chance.

“The pandemic has hit young people hard, but we are doing everything in our power to give them hope and the chance to find their place in the world of work.

“Employers from all corners of the country have signed up, creating thousands of new and interesting jobs and helping us to level up as we build back better.”

Young people have been some of the hardest hit by the pandemic and unemployment can have longstanding implications for their future jobs and wages. The Kickstart Scheme runs until December 2021 and is expected to create more than 250,000 high-quality jobs for them.

On a visit with the Prime Minister to a Tesco warehouse yesterday (11th November), the Chancellor met some young people who are set to start their Kickstart placements next week. Other businesses including Bloomberg, British Chambers of Commerce, Network Rail, Barnado’s, YMCA, LadBible, Tech Nation, The Royal Mint, KFC, and Farrow & Ball have also committed to support the scheme. Over 500 gateways – organisations that act on behalf of employers offering 29 or less vacancies – have registered to help the smallest businesses to hire young people too.

Each job placement lasts six months and is fully funded by the government, helping young people build their confidence and experience in the workplace, while earning a regular wage. Young people on Kickstart will also get additional employment support and training to help them progress during their placement, with £1,500 available to employers to cover this training as well as other onboarding costs.

The scheme is just one part of a package of support for young people. The government has invested £1.6 billion in increasing the number of apprenticeships, traineeships and employment support schemes, helping people to build the skills they need to get back into work.