More Than £115m Allocated to Improve Transport Across Wales

More than £115 million of funding to deliver modern, sustainable integrated transport systems across Wales has been announced.

The £115.9 million of funding has been awarded to local authorities via the Welsh Government’s Regional Transport Fund (2026-7).

The Welsh Government said the funding would help create more inclusive streets to make it easier for people to walk, wheel and cycle (£58.5 million); improve the condition of roads through investment in highway schemes (£24.1 million); create better access to public transport (£20.9 million); improve road safety (£7 million) and make infrastructure enhancements to electric vehicle charging points (£3.9 million).

Projects set to benefit from this investment include:

Walking, wheeling and cycling schemes, such as the £1.1 million Penrhyn Bay scheme in Conwy.

£2.4 million to complete the Brecon High Street pedestrianisation scheme to enhance placemaking and safe walking, wheeling and cycling access.

The opening of the Haverfordwest multi‑modal interchange in South West Wales.

£4,000,000 worth of improvements to the Caerphilly interchange to support better multimodal connections, as well as progressing priorities identified through the Southeast Wales Transport Commission to support a more resilient and sustainable transport system around the M4 corridor.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said:

“Delivering better transport and connecting communities for all is at the heart of this £115 million investment. We want to make it easier for people to travel to work, school, healthcare and to see friends and family, while also building a more modern, sustainable and integrated transport system across Wales for future generations. “Our commitment to a one team approach draws on the regional knowledge and trust we have placed in our partners the Corporate Joint Committees, local authorities, Transport for Wales and wider stakeholders to ensure this money delivers the greatest benefits. “These improvements will make real differences to everyday journeys – whether that's safer routes, better paths for walking, wheeling and cycling, or more reliable multimodal connections.”

Ambition North Wales welcomed confirmation by Welsh Government on its distribution of the Regional Transport Fund to councils across the region, which it said will set in motion a wide range of travel and transport improvements.

It added that the schemes funded across North Wales stem from the policies and interventions set out in the North Wales Regional Transport Plan 2025-2030, a plan developed by Ambition North Wales in partnership with local authorities, Transport for Wales and Welsh Government.

The developments, which will take place across the six local authority areas in North Wales over the next year, are a mix of improvements to services and infrastructure as well as funded preparatory work such as feasibility studies, designs and business cases.

The funding will benefit road safety, public transport, highways and active travel, with projects designed to deliver a more accessible, sustainable, affordable and integrated transport system for the region.

With funding now being allocated, local authorities will begin delivery of the approved first-year schemes from April.

Reaching this stage marks a significant achievement for the region and reflects strong, coordinated collaboration between councils, supported by Ambition North Wales in its role as the region’s Corporate Joint Committee, it said. Progress will be monitored and reviewed by its Transport Sub-Committee.

Councillor David A Bithell, Chair of the Corporate Joint Committee’s Transport Sub-Committee, said:

“The agreement on schemes, and their subsequent funding by Welsh Government, is a real milestone for us here in North Wales. It is testament to the hard work and commitment of our stakeholders and partners, who are working together for the benefit of communities and businesses both locally and regionally.”

Councillor Glyn Banks, Committee Vice-chair, added:

“We have excellent regional foundations on which to build as these agreed transport projects progress, complete, and others begin. Delivery of the schemes by councils will support the regional economy, improve access to jobs and services, and help create a more connected and resilient transport system for the future—one that promotes economic growth, inclusivity and wellbeing.”

Ken Skates added: