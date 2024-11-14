More Than 100 Offers and Events from Cardiff Businesses this City of Arcades Weekend

More than 100 limited time offers and events are available this week for visitors to Cardiff city centre.

Up to 25% off your food bill at gastropub Daffodil, 25% off food and half-price cocktails at Walkabout, and a £3.50 pint of the day at Head of Steam, are among the offers and events celebrating this year's City of Arcades Day.

City of Arcades Day, Cardiff’s annual celebration of the city’s iconic Victorian and Edwardian arcades and the unique businesses within them, returns this weekend to coincide with the launch of Cardiff’s first Light of Winter Trail on Thursday, November 14.

This week will also see the return of Cardiff Night Market as part of the Cardiff After Dark event on the evening of Friday, November 15 – leading up to City of Arcades Day itself on Saturday, November 16.

FOR Cardiff executive director Carolyn Brownell is excited for City of Arcades Day to return. She said:

“City of Arcades Day is always an incredible celebration of what Cardiff has to offer – and this year it’s bigger and better than ever, with three days of events and offers from businesses across the city. “As the Business Improvement District, our main aim is to promote the businesses within the city and show off the amazing things Cardiff has to offer. Last year city centre businesses reported a 66% increase in spend on City of Arcades Day – and this year, we’re hoping to see even more people enjoying the city we love to live, work, and play in. “Why not get a head start on your Christmas shopping this weekend and explore Cardiff in a whole new way this City of Arcades Day, with promotions on offer from 120 Cardiff businesses.”

From dining and drinks to beauty and leisure, Cardiff’s historic arcades will be buzzing with offers, discounts, and events, for three days between Thursday and Saturday.

Live music and performers

Cardiff will come alive for City of Arcades Day with live music and performers across the city.

Travel

Bring the whole family into Cardiff city centre this City of Arcades weekend with 25% off a Cardiff Bus Group Day Ticket for up to 5 people travelling from Cardiff and Penarth. Valid from Thursday to Sunday, find out how to access the limited-time discount here.

Fashion and shopping

Get a head start on your Christmas shopping (or treat yourself) this City of Arcades Day, with shops and businesses across the city offering discounts and promotions for this weekend only – like 10% off Timberland, free personalisation at A Welsh Connection, and 10% off at Sosandar.

Find a full list of offers here

Food and drink

Businesses across the city will be offering unique discounts and offers on City of Arcades Day – from a £5 coffee and donut deal at Whocult, to £3.50 pints and a £5 City of Arcades cocktail at Head of Steam, to discounts on your bill at Daffodil, Walkabout, the Sorting Room Bar at the Parkgate Hotel, Terra Mare, and the Blue Bell. Top it all off with half price bier towers at Barbara’s Bier Haus.

Find a full list of offers here

Tours

Join the Loving Welsh Food Tour and enjoy a mixture of food, culture and history while admiring the city's majestic buildings including Cardiff Castle and Principality Stadium.

Tuck into warm Welsh cakes, crumbly, buttery pies, award winning Welsh Whisky and a few other local delicacies.

Book your place in advance here

Masterclasses

Head to Constantinou in Castle Arcade for bachata dance classes and social dancing – and finish your night off there for the City of Arcades party from 7pm till late.

City of Arcades Day will take place across Cardiff on Saturday, November 16, following the Light of Winter Launch on Thursday, November 14 and Cardiff After Dark (including the return of the Night Market) on Friday, November 15.

For a full list of offers, events, and promotions across the three-day celebration, visit www.thecityofarcades.com/