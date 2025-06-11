More Than 100 Apprentices Attend Training Company’s Graduation Ceremony

Milestones in the learning journeys of more than 100 Welsh apprentices were celebrated at an apprenticeship graduation ceremony in Mid Wales.

Apprentices travelled from across Wales to attend the bi-annual graduation ceremony organised by Cambrian Training Company and its sub-contractors at the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd.

Cambrian Training Company’s managing director, Faith O’Brien, congratulated the graduates, but said:

“Remember this day as a milestone, not the destination. The skills you’ve gained through your apprenticeship are the tools – how you utilise them, shape them and innovate with them is up to you. “As you move forward, keep the spirit of learning alive, embrace challenges and remember that every experience, good or bad, is a step closer to the professional you aspire to be. “Apprenticeships open doors for everyone, allowing individuals to enter their desired careers. They also help businesses to build the skilled workforce they need, proving that learning isn’t just confined to classrooms – it’s about gaining real-world experience. “Every single apprentice has proved that, with dedication, resilience and the right guidance, anyone can create their own path to success. We want to shout your achievements from the rooftops.”

Cambrian Training Company is one of Wales’ leading work-based learning providers, delivering apprenticeships for the Welsh Government.

Sectors covered by the company and its partners include hospitality, food and drink manufacturing, leadership and management, sustainable resource management, health and social care and hairdressing.

Faith revealed that more than 480 of the company’s learners had successfully completed their frameworks over the past six months.

She thanked trainers and mentors who had contributed to the success of the graduating apprentices and the company’s partners, stakeholders and employers for their “unwavering” support.

“Your support and expertise have been the cornerstone of these apprentices’ success,” she said. “You’ve not only shared your knowledge but also instilled confidence and belief in each apprentice. “Our collaboration ensures that the skills our apprentices gain are not just relevant but are exactly what our evolving industries need.”

One of this year’s graduates was Lowri Milson, 23, from Penclawdd. Working with Cambrian Training Company and Elite, she was one of their first learners to complete a Foundation Apprenticeship in Hospitality Services on the Supported Shared Apprenticeship programme, designed for apprentices with learning needs.

Lowri, who volunteers at cafes in Penllegaer and Dunvant, is keen to secure a job working in a bar. She was supported to achieve her apprenticeship by Cambrian Training Company’s hospitality training officer Andrew Addis-Fuller who said he was proud of her achievement.

“Lowri is a remarkable individual who was very shy when I first met her,” he said. “She developed her confidence so quickly that she was soon able to work on her own during busy shifts. I am so proud of her.”

Lowri said: