More Than 1.5 Million ‘Pay As You Go’ Rail Journeys Made in Wales

More than 1.5 million pay as you go rail journeys have now been made on Transport for Wales (TfW) routes in South Wales.

The tap on, tap off technology was launched in November 2024 and has become Transport for Wales’ fastest selling rail product.

TfW became the first train operator outside of London and the South East of England to introduce the payment system.

The pay as you go system is currently available across 95 stations as part of the South Wales Metro project.

TfW is investing £800 million in brand-new trains across the Wales and Borders rail network and Pay As You Go ticketing will be expanded to Network North Wales next year, it said.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said:

“It’s fantastic news that so many people have been benefiting from quick, simple and cost-effective fares through TfW’s pay as you go service. Those journeys were made possible as a result of our £800 million investment, which makes it easier for people to use public transport and experience new trains. “With the introduction of PAYG across North Wales coming soon, I’m pleased even more people will be able to benefit from flexible and affordable travel across Wales.”

Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer at TfW, added:

“With over 1.5 million journeys been made, Pay As You Go is our fastest growing rail product and we’re really excited to be expanding it to Network North Wales next year. “At TfW our focus has always been to improve the customer experience, and tap on, tap off ticketing and brand-new trains are having a positive impact on our customers and revenue.”