More Recognition for Welsh Micro Distillery at the Icons of Gin Awards 2023

More Recognition for Welsh Micro Distillery at the Icons of Gin Awards 2023

The Dyfi Distillery in Corris, near Machynlleth has continued to achieve more recognition, this time at the global ‘Icons of Gin’ Awards.

The truly family-owned micro-distillery competed alongside names from all over the world, with producers flying in from as far afield as Australia and Canada for a glittering event at London’s Waldorf Hotel.

Brothers Pete and Danny Cameron, who founded and operate the multi-award-winning company, were jointly highly commended as Distillery Managers of the Year, achieving overall second place.

As one of only three distilleries shortlisted in more than one category, The Dyfi Distillery also achieved second place Highly Commended as Craft Producer of the Year, having been the only producer in the Northern Hemisphere to be originally shortlisted.

“Achieving this level of recognition on a global scale is very exciting,” said master distiller Pete Cameron, “especially given just how small we are. Our combination of botanical foraging and precision distilling is winning more and more recognition around the world.”

The Dyfi Distillery operates from within the Dyfi UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and is, unusually for a distillery of its size, frequently open to passing visitors. It is located within the Corris Craft Centre, a hub for thriving independent craft producers.

The Dyfi Distillery is a member of MWT Cymru, an independent organisation representing around 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Snowdonia.