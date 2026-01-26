More Investment Announced for Grassroots Sports Facilities in Wales

A total of 64 community projects across Wales are benefitting from new all-weather pitches, extended playing hours through floodlighting and modern changing facilities.

The projects have been awarded funding through the Multi-Sport Grassroots Facilities Programme in 2025/26, with more beneficiaries to be announced soon.

The UK Government has also announced the allocations for the next £5.735 Wales investment for 2026/27 for grassroots sports facilities, part of a £400 million boost launched by the UK Government in June 2025.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“Grassroots sport is at the heart of communities throughout Wales, providing opportunities for children and adults and also bringing significant health and social benefits. “From Rhondda to Wrexham the UK Government has invested in dozens of new facilities to help local clubs with their fantastic work in communities and in developing the next generation of young sportspeople. I encourage many more to apply for the new funding we have made available.”

CEO of Football Association of Wales Noel Money said:

“We're delighted to share details of the projects that have been supported this year alongside additional funding awarded that will enable the development of new facilities. We look forward to working with UK Government and partners to deliver quality and impactful facilities in targeted communities across Wales.”

Director of Cymru Football Foundation Aled Lewis said:

“We're delighted to share details of the projects that have been supported this year alongside additional funding awarded that will enable the development of new facilities. We look forward to working with UK Government and partners to deliver quality and impactful facilities in targeted communities across Wales.”

Through new local sports facilities or critical upgrades to outdated facilities, the funding will deliver:

New 3G grass pitches enabling year-round play regardless of weather

Upgraded changing pavilions with more appropriate changing facilities for women and girls

Floodlighting to extend playing hours into evenings and car parking for better accessibility

New goalposts, fencing and storage facilities to improve safety and access

Priority use time slots for women and girls teams at funded sites

Facilities that can host PE and school activities alongside community use

Sites that support health initiatives and community outreach programmes

The funding is designed to promote health, wellbeing and community cohesion and remove the barriers to physical activity for under-represented groups such as women and girls, people with disabilities, and ethnic minority communities.