More Funding Success for Talyllyn Railway’s £5.53m Redevelopment Project

Talyllyn Railway has secured grants in excess of £500,000 towards a multi-million pound redevelopment project in its 75th year as the world’s first preserved railway.

The Garfield Weston Foundation has awarded £200,000 from towards match funding the redevelopment costs, while the National Lottery Community Fund has given £323,707 towards a community engagement programme associated with the project.

These grants follow a £3,697,911 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. When added to donations approaching £375,000 to the railway’s 75 Appeal, Gift Aid and other funding, the railway has now secured just over £5 million towards the £5.53 million redevelopment cost.

The redevelopment project comprises a new engineering works at Tywyn Pendre, new carriage maintenance facilities and paintshop, additional volunteer accommodation, a community training hub, a community engagement programme, restoration of the original station building and workshop and a new visitor facility at Pendre.

Sophia Weston, of the Garfield Weston Foundation, said:

“I am delighted to confirm that the trustees have agreed a grant of £200,000 towards improving engineering and commercial facilities at the Talyllyn Railway. We look forward to hearing how your important work progresses.”

Rachel Richards, the National Lottery Community Fund’s funding manager, added:

“We really liked the railway’s application for National Lottery funding and we are happy to support ‘Preserving our Past, Building our Future’ with £323,707 over five years to help the community.”

Talyllyn Railway Company chairman, David Ventry, thanked both organisations for the grants, saying:

“In the year when we celebrate 75 years as the world’s first preserved railway, this is excellent news. It’s a further recognition of the urgent need for this project. “The programme of community engagement is also vital for the future of the railway. However, it is now essential that our 75 Appeal reaches its £750,000 target to ensure we have sufficient financial resources to move forwards with making our plans a reality.”

Ian Drummond, the railway’s fundraising officer, added:

“This generous support from both the Garfield Weston Foundation and The National Lottery Community Fund is another huge boost for our fundraising efforts. “Athough we have just over £500,000 still to find, it’s heartening that some £180,000 of this is already covered by pledges of regular donations from members of our 75 club of donors. “However, this still leaves us with over £300,000 to raise but, with the continued backing of our members and donors, I have no doubt we will reach our target.”

Further details about the redevelopment and the associated appeal can be found at: www.talyllyn.co.uk/75appeal .