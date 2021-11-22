More Copr Bay Progress as Arena Seats Installed

Seats are now being installed inside Swansea Arena’s auditorium as construction of the city’s new Copr Bay district continues to make progress.

New behind-the-scenes photos also show other features of the £135m district starting to take shape, including the 1.1-acre coastal park and the new café and restaurant to be run by The Secret Hospitality Group.

Images of work taking place on the arena’s auditorium floor are caught on camera too, along with photos of some of the decorative features on ceilings inside the arena building.

Swansea Council is developing the Copr Bay phase one district, which is being advised by development managers RivingtonHark. Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) will operate the 3,500-capacity Swansea Arena.

The Copr Bay district also includes new homes, new car parking, the new bridge over Oystermouth Road, and more spaces for leisure and hospitality businesses.

Copr Bay phase one construction – led by Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd – will be complete later this year, with the arena opening its doors in early 2022.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“More and more progress is being made on the Copr Bay phase one district every day, with these latest photos giving a flavour of some of the work which is now on-going. “The stunning arena will combine with the coastal park, the new restaurant and other features of Copr Bay to create a vibrant district that will be worth hundreds of jobs and £17.1m a year to Swansea’s economy. “As well as bringing world class entertainment and new leisure facilities to the people of Swansea, Copr Bay will also benefit our existing city centre businesses because of the extra footfall and spending it will generate.”

Keith Powles, Technical and Building Manager at Swansea Arena, said:

“The progress that has been made at the Arena in the last few weeks is nothing short of breathtaking. “The incredible modular format of the Arena will allow us to host some of the most astounding touring acts in music, comedy and theatre – the likes of which have never been seen in the city. “I’m incredibly grateful and proud to be working on a project of this size in my hometown, and I am blown away daily by what this arena will offer to both artists and visiting guests.”

The arena feature of Copr Bay phase one is being part-funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal as part of the Swansea City and Waterfront Digital District project that also includes the new office development soon being constructed at 71/72 The Kingsway.

The bridge over Oystermouth Road is part-funded by the Welsh Government’s Active Travel fund.

The new behind-the-scenes photos are available to view and download here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/peci4sbuoo54qmj/AAB9RGkTQLCq4eCO6Af1dkx3a?dl=0