‘More Ambition and Stronger Management Needed’ to Maximise Benefits of £3bn a Year Infrastructure Spend

Audit Wales is calling on the Welsh Government to provide more certainty through longer-term financial planning for infrastructure investment.

In a new report it says that the Welsh Government needs to give more thought to delivering wider benefits across investment areas and strengthen how it manages programmes and projects.

In December 2021, the Welsh Government published a ten-year Wales Infrastructure Investment Strategy (WIIS), as well as the supporting three-year Infrastructure Finance Plan (IFP) for 2022-23 to 2024-25.

Audit Wales says it found that the WIIS is a step forwards and provides longer-term direction focused on 16 strategic outcomes, rooted in the well-being of future generations.

However, the Welsh Government needs to do more to ensure that departments are maximising their contributions to those outcomes, the report says. Many investment areas’ intended contributions seem unambitious and, on average, investment areas identified expected contributions to just three of the 16 strategic outcomes, with some only one.

The Welsh Government plans to spend around £3.4 billion on infrastructure in 2025-26. Investment in infrastructure delivers new or improved assets like schools, hospitals and flood defences. The way public bodies plan and deliver those investments can also secure additional economic, social, environmental, and cultural benefits, says Audit Wales.

It found that the Welsh Government needs to do more to embed the WIIS’ outcomes into its wider framework for programme and project management, which has various other weaknesses. And while the Welsh Government’s approach to evaluation uses good practice principles, it has not been applied consistently and overall outcomes are unclear, the report says.

The report encourages the Welsh Government to provide more certainty through longer-term financial planning for infrastructure investment.

However, Audit Wales said it recognised that the Welsh Government faces some challenges when setting longer-term financial plans, such as its funding being set through UK budget cycles and the constraints of the Senedd electoral cycle.

The report makes 11 recommendations for improvement in the areas set out above as well as strengthening public reporting of progress against the WIIS.

Auditor General Adrian Crompton said: