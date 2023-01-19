Montgomery Canal Restoration Supported by Almost £14 Million

Almost £14 million from the Levelling Up Fund will help restore the 33-mile Montgomery Canal in eastern Powys and north-west Shropshire.

The investment will restore a 4.4-mile section of the canal along the Wales-England border.

Affectionately known as ‘the Monty’, the canal has served as a:

vital mode of transportation

tourist and visitor attraction

Funding will help to:

protect the local environment along the canal

create three water-based nature reserves

restore the canal

Thought has gone into offsetting the environmental impact of the restoration work. The nature reserves will help make up for the expected increase in canal traffic.

Benefits of sustainable regeneration

Montgomery Canal Partnership Chair John Dodwell said:

The funding will make a substantial contribution towards the phased restoration and re-opening of the Canal between Llanymynech and Welshpool which will bring many benefits to the area.

The investment will boost the local area by:

improving people’s health and wellbeing

enhancing the natural and built heritage

increasing tourism

creating new jobs

Dodwell welcomed the outcome:

This grant and the associated works are a great example of the community working together for the common good.

