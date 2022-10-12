Monmouthshire Jobs Fairs Showcase Opportunities to Hundreds of Residents

Last month, almost 300 people attended two jobs fairs organised by Monmouthshire County Council's Employment & Skills team. The fairs, in Abergavenny and Caldicot, provided support to job-seekers and to those considering retraining, as well as showcasing opportunities from local employers.

The job fairs built upon the success of previous, smaller-scale events earlier in the year and were aimed at helping local residents find work and additional training during the current cost of living crisis. During these challenging times, many people are looking to upskill or change careers but may not know of the support available from the Council’s experienced Employment & Skills team, making events such as these are incredibly important.

Councillor Sara Burch, Cabinet Member for Inclusive and Active Communities, said:

“Monmouthshire’s Employment & Skills team have done a fantastic job in creating these important events for residents in Monmouthshire. At a difficult time, it is so important for support and guidance to be available, and at the Monmouthshire job fairs people will be able to find the help they need to make that first step in the right direction.”

Employment & Skills will be running two further job fairs in March 2023 and an additional two in September 2023.

If you are a Monmouthshire resident seeking any support into work or upskilling whilst in work, please take a look at the new Employment and Skills website to see what support can be offered: www.mccemployskills.co.uk