Monmouthshire Housing Completes Stock Transfer from Chester-Based Housing Group

Monmouthshire Housing Association has completed a stock transfer of 46 occupied properties in Caldicot from Muir Housing Group.

Located in the Cas Troggy and Sandy Lane areas, the homes have been transferred as part of a stock rationalisation programme undertaken by Muir.

The transfer comprises 35 social rented homes, 11 leasehold homes, as well as the garden maintenance responsibility for 47 freehold homes.

Gwyndaf Tobias, Monmouthshire Housing Association Chief Executive, said:

“We are delighted to have acquired these homes, reinforcing our continued commitment to investing in Monmouthshire, and significantly bolstering our housing stock in the popular town of Caldicot. “We want every resident to feel confident knowing their landlord is local, accessible and genuinely committed to putting their needs at the heart of our decision making. “Monmouthshire Housing Association neighbourhoods and income teams will be out and about meeting residents over the coming weeks, talking about our services, and answering any questions they might have.”

Monmouthshire Housing Association was selected as the preferred landlord following an independent “Quality First” assessment undertaken by property specialists Savills.

The Monmouthshire-based housing group was chosen on the basis of their strong local presence, excellent tenant satisfaction ratings, and the high scores achieved across service quality, governance and financial strength.

Monmouthshire Housing Association has obtained the highest standard (Green) for Governance and Viability from the Welsh regulator.

Consultation and “Meet the Provider” events have already taken place, helping ensure a smooth transition for residents; enabling Monmouthshire Housing Association and Muir to address any concerns about their change of landlord, at the outset.

Monmouthshire Housing Association owns 4,300 homes across the counties of Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen and has growth plans to manage 5,000 homes by 2030.