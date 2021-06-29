Monmouthshire First Council in Wales to Commit to Gender Parity

Monmouthshire has become the first local authority in Wales to commit to aiming for gender parity so elected councillors are as reflective as possible of the residents they represent. The motion put forward by Council Leader Richard John was passed unanimously at last weeks meeting of full Council, with an amendment recognising protected characteristics.

Councillors across the four political groups agreed to take steps to make Monmouthshire the first local authority to achieve gender parity at next year’s elections.

Monmouthshire already leads the way with a Cabinet that is fully gender balanced. An improved representation was announced last month when the newly appointed Council Leader, Councillor Richard John confirmed the appointment of Councillor Sara Jones as Deputy Leader, along with Councillor Lisa Dymock becoming Cabinet Member for Community Wellbeing and Social Justice in addition to the current female cabinet members.

Councillor Richard John said,