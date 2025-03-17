Monmouthshire County Council to Hold Jobs Fairs

Monmouthshire County Council will host a pair of jobs fairs next month.

The events will take place on April 3 in Caldicot at Caldicot Choir Hall on Mill Lane and on April 10 in Abergavenny at the Market Hall. Both job fairs will take place between 10am and 1pm, with a quieter hour being introduced between 11.30am and 12.30pm to encourage attendees.

The events, hosted in partnership between Monmouthshire County Council and the Department of Work and Pensions, are aimed at Monmouthshire residents aged 16 and above who are seeking employment or to gain awareness of the opportunities within the local labour market.

Seventy organisations are currently signed up to attend these two events, bringing live vacancies across various sectors and offering attendees the chance to learn more about each organisation and the roles available.

Cllr Paul Griffiths, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, said:

“Jobs fairs are an excellent way to meet potential employers and to get your name out there. Why not come along to the job fair in Caldicot or Abergavenny and see what is on offer. You never know, you could meet your new employer.”

For more information about the Job Fairs or support into employment, email employmentskills@monmouthshire.gov.uk or visit here.