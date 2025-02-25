Monmouthshire County Council Receives 2025/26 Settlement from Welsh Government

Monmouthshire County Council has received confirmation from the Welsh Government of additional funding as part of the final arrangements for the coming financial year (2025/26).

The new money has been welcomed by Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, Leader of the council, and Cllr Ben Callard, Cabinet Member for Resources. The deal recognises the complexity and challenges of delivering vital local services to residents, the council said.

As part of the final Welsh Government budget, a further £70 million in specific grants for local government responsibilities across Wales were made. This includes further support for social care to target delayed hospital discharges, and for childcare to support the Flying Start programme across Wales.

The additional support will ensure that the pressures being faced can be more successfully managed.

The proposed increase in core funding is, however, still below the average for Wales, which stands at 4.5%. This will result in some further difficult choices needing to be made to balance the final budget for 2025/26, said the council.

Cllr. Brocklesby added:

“I am pleased that our negotiations with the Welsh Government have resulted in an increase and further specific support being agreed as part of the final settlement. “We have specific challenges providing local services in such a diverse county, but this increase in funding will go a long way towards being able to continue to protect the most vulnerable members of our community and for us to continue to be true to our principles, which our residents have endorsed.”

Monmouthshire's final budget will be considered by Cabinet at a meeting on the 5th of March, with final approval scheduled to take place at the full Council meeting on the 6th of March.