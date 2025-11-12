Monmouthshire County Council Achieves Real Living Wage Accreditation

Monmouthshire County Council has been accredited as a Real Living Wage Employer.

The Real Living Wage, unlike the UK Government’s National Living Wage, is independently calculated based on actual living costs. This accreditation demonstrates Monmouthshire’s ongoing commitment to supporting its workforce and the wider community, especially during the continuing cost-of-living crisis, the authority said.

Cllr Ben Callard, Cabinet Member for Resources, Monmouthshire County Council, said:

“It's fantastic to be accredited as a Real Living Wage Employer. We have been paying council officers the Real Living Wage for a number of years and ensuring that those who deliver essential social care services receive the same rate.

“The accreditation highlights our commitment to ensure that those companies that we contract to deliver services also pay their employees a fair rate, which reflects the actual cost of living.

“By paying the Real Living Wage, we're helping to reduce in-work poverty and support a more sustainable local economy.”