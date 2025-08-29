Monmouthshire County Council Accredited as a Bronze Carbon Literate Organisation

Monmouthshire County Council has been accredited as a Bronze Carbon Literate Organisation, highlighting the council's dedication towards tackling climate change, reducing its organisational carbon emissions, and its commitment to working towards a zero carbon future.

Carbon Literacy is defined as, “An awareness of the carbon costs and impacts of everyday activities, and the ability and motivation to reduce emissions, on an individual, community and organisational basis.” It revolves around a day's worth of learning and action on climate change.

Monmouthshire County Council first engaged with Carbon Literacy when a number of staff undertook training alongside other public sector organisations in Gwent. Now, council staff can deliver the training in-house to officers, local councillors and local community members, as a result of which around 115 people have received the training so far and have gone on to become formally certified as Carbon Literate.

To become Carbon Literate, learners must make two pledges to reduce carbon emissions, one as an individual and one as part of a group.

By training council officers, elected members, and volunteers from local community groups, we aim to give people the knowledge and skills they need to reduce carbon emissions, and the confidence to share what they have learnt with others. Becoming a Bronze Carbon Literate Organisation shows the value placed on Carbon Literacy training. It is designed to help others understand how such training can contribute to reducing emissions throughout the entire county.

Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Councillor Catrin Maby, said:

“For Monmouthshire County Council, becoming a zero carbon county is at the heart of our purpose, and taking steps to reduce carbon emissions both ourselves and in the wider community is key to how we address the climate and nature emergencies. “This is why I am so pleased that we have been recognised as a Bronze Carbon Literate Organisation.”

Dave Coleman, Co-Founder and Managing Director of The Carbon Literacy Project, said: