Monmouthshire Council’s Corporate Plan Receives Makeover

Monmouthshire County Council has updated its corporate plan, ‘A Monmouthshire that works for everyone’. The updated corporate plan re-states the council’s purpose of building sustainable and resilient communities. With local politicians halfway through their term in office this offers an opportunity to reflect on some of their achievements to date while identifying a number of new commitments.

Some of the new commitments include:

reducing the council’s carbon emissions to net zero by 2030 and working with communities;

completing the second phase of the Chepstow transport study, taking action based on the findings;

creating plans for the redevelopment of Usk and Caldicot town centres and beginning discussions on plans for Monmouth and Chepstow.

Despite being the lowest funded local authority in Wales per head of population the plan shows real ambition and focuses on policy priorities that will deliver the council’s purpose, working efficiently and effectively while planning for the long term future of Monmouthshire.

Commenting after councillors agreed the plan, Council Leader Peter Fox said;

“The Corporate Plan is a really important document that provides direction and is our way of ensuring we are focused on delivering what matters to the people of Monmouthshire. Many of the things we are doing are incredibly ambitious and focus on the longer-term future of our county such as the commitment to move towards net zero carbon emissions by 2030. “The plan also contains new commitments, such as town centre regeneration and the second phase of the Chepstow transport study. I’m particularly pleased about the support it contains for rural businesses such as improvements in rural broadband and acting as a testbed for rural applications of 5G in sectors like tourism and agriculture.”

The corporate plan also sets out how the council will meet its requirements under the Well-being of Future Generations Act. Residents can download a copy of the plan on the council’s website at https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/improvement/