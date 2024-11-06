Monmouthshire Council Highlights Food Hygiene Courses

Monmouthshire County Council’s Environmental Health team is highlighting the opportunity to attend food hygiene courses.

It works with businesses, charities, and volunteers to ensure all food handlers are adequately trained to enable them to produce safe food.

The trainers teach a Level 2 syllabus through various learning styles, including class discussions, presentations, and group activities. The training is available to anyone involved in food handling, whether professional or volunteer.

After attending a recent course, Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, said:

“This crucial course was extremely informative and engaging. The knowledge and experience our Environmental Health trainers possess truly help everyone understand the essential responsibilities we all share in maintaining food hygiene.”

Classroom based courses can be delivered at various locations across Monmouthshire.