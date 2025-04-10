Monmouthshire Celebrates Women Entrepreneurs at ‘Taking the Leap’ Event

An event at Bridges Centre, Monmouth, has brought together businesswomen from all corners of Monmouthshire.

The Women In Business – Taking the Leap event aimed to empower, inspire and support female entrepreneurs who are ready to launch or grow their business in Monmouthshire.

The evening was introduced by the council's leader, Mary Ann Brocklesby, and Catherine Fookes MP, followed by inspirational talks from experienced female founders leading businesses in Monmouthshire.

Lisa Hicks is Director of SNOAP, a brand making waves with eco-friendly personal care products. Her passion for sustainability has led to innovative solutions that help reduce single-use plastic waste. Lisa's journey includes a victory on BBC's Dragons' Den, where she secured investment from Peter Jones and Deborah Meaden.

An award-winning entrepreneur, she has received the Enterprise Vision Award and the Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Green Business of the Year Award for her exceptional contributions to sustainable business practices.

Jessica Fletcher owns Bean & Bread, a coffee shop in Abergavenny inspired by her travels in New Zealand. Since 2018, Jess has been committed to bringing Kiwi coffee culture to Wales, creating a welcoming space for the community. The business has a new location in Rogerstone and further expansion plans including a bakery.

The event was a collaboration with local businesswomen, who helped facilitate the event by encouraging conversation and networking amongst the guests.

Partner organisations and local businesses were available to advise guests on how to grow and develop their ideas. These included Business Wales, Business Monmouthshire, Economy Employment and Skills, CSJ Legal, Salad Skills and Big Balance Theory podcast, Intellectual Property Office and Development Bank of Wales.

Monmouthshire County Council's Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, said: