Monmouthshire Celebrates Creativity at Cultural Celebration and Networking Event

Creatives, partners, and community organisations gathered for the Monmouthshire Cultural Celebration and Networking Event at the Borough Theatre in Abergavenny.

This event showcased the diverse cultural activities in Monmouthshire and facilitated discussions on the importance of creativity in strengthening communities and supporting the local economy.

Attendees were greeted with a vibrant reception featuring stilt walkers and an AI-inspired dance performance by young people from DanceBlast, setting an energetic tone for the event.

A highlight was the launch of Monmouthshire’s Cultural Strategy 2025-2035, which outlines a visionary plan for the next decade. This strategy emphasises that culture is not an isolated endeavour, but a key driver of wellbeing, economic growth, community resilience, and collective identity.

The event also introduced the National Year of Reading Programme, featuring award-winning writer Bethany Handley, who read an excerpt from her upcoming book, My Body is a Meadow.

Presentations throughout the day highlighted various creative projects, including art exhibitions and theatre productions, with a strong focus on youth engagement through initiatives like Creative Futures and Improv Stars Academy.

A Q&A panel discussion, led by Anita Holford, addressed funding opportunities for creatives in Monmouthshire, with insights from representatives of Arts Council Wales, Social Business Wales, and Abergavenny Town Council.

Tracey Thomas, Head of Culture, Community Learning and Events, said: