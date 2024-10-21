Monmouthshire Businesses to be Supported to Spot Signs of Child Poverty

Monmouthshire County Council and Monmouthshire Housing Association are joining forces to combat child poverty with a pioneering collaborative training project.

Working alongside Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations and Citizen’s Advice, The Child Poverty and Cost of Living Confident Scheme aims to enhance community support for families. The project will empower businesses with the skills to identify subtle indicators of financial hardship and guide individuals to immediate support.

This initiative builds on the relationships businesses already have with local residents, offering a practical and accessible way to provide support.

The scheme will introduce comprehensive face-to-face and e-learning training programmes tailored to assist foundational economy businesses and third-sector organisations in recognising signs of child poverty and steering families towards local support services.

Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, said:

“We look forward to working with organisations across Monmouthshire. The work they already do in the community can be unseen by most, and this project will allow Monmouthshire Housing Association and us to support the work and help organisations gain new skills that will benefit our communities.”

The partnership has secured £25,000 in Welsh Government funding to deliver a series of workshops targeting public-facing workers such as hairdressers, shopkeepers, and nurseries.

With one in seven children in Monmouthshire living in poverty, the initiative seeks to ease the growing concern for families unable to afford basic needs like heating and food, particularly as winter approaches.

Rachel Knight, MHA’s Engagement & Partnership Manager, explained:

“This project is about empowering local organisations that interact with families every day—like shops and nurseries—to recognise when someone may need help and to offer support in a way that is non-stigmatising.” “We aim to create a community-wide approach to tackling poverty, ensuring families have access to services before their situations become critical.” “It’s a simple approach. We are encouraging people to trust their instincts and capitalise on the relationships they build with their clients and customers.”

For more information about the Child Poverty and Cost of Living Confident Scheme or to learn how your organisation can participate, please contact: fredweston@monmouthshire.gov.uk or Rachel.Knight@monmouthshirehousing.co.uk