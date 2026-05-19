Monmouthshire Building Society’s New Loans Origination System Launched With Selected Brokers

Monmouthshire Building Society's new loans origination software has started its soft launch with brokers L&C Mortgages, Elite Independent Mortgages and MPI.

Monmouthshire Building Society has partnered with MQube to launch the new Origo platform, which simplifies the whole mortgage journey from application to release of funds and has been tried and tested in collaboration with the trialling brokers.

Replacing manual processes, emails and spreadsheets, the system will manage the whole process in one place, making it easier for customers, brokers and IFAs and Monmouthshire Building Society underwriters and staff.

Initial trials of the new system have proved successful, with data finding that it could take less than 24 hours from application submission to offer.

Bethan Jenkins, Mortgage Transformation Lead at Monmouthshire Building Society, said:

“It has been great to get some real insight into what our intermediary partners are looking for from a loans origination system.

“We have worked closely with L&C, Elite and MPI who have agreed to trial the system for us to ensure that our system is working as it should and functioning as our intermediary partners need it to, before opening it up to the rest of the market.”

Bethan added:

“So far, the feedback has been amazing and so we're really excited to carry on developing the system to make sure it's one of the best on the market when we open it up in the coming months.”

Giuliano Grazioli, Director of Lender Relationships at L&C Mortgages, said:

“L&C has a long-standing relationship with Monmouthshire Building Society and so we were delighted to pilot the new system. We're an ideal partner to act as a testbed for new systems in a live environment and provide feedback as the pilot progresses.

“The new system has efficiency at its core, which will not only improve the Monmouthshire proposition but also boost turnaround times for intermediary partners.”

Stuart Cheetham, CEO of MQube, who has worked in partnership with the Building Society to build the new platform, said: