Monmouthshire Building Society Launches an App Exclusive One-Year 4% AER Fixed Rate Cash ISA

Monmouthshire Building Society has launched a one-year fixed rate cash ISA with 4% AER/tax free for the year.

The ISA will only be able to be opened via the Monmouthshire Building Society’s app.

The new app-only fixed rate ISA can only be used for new ISA funds, with no transfers, and the minimum balance of the ISA is £1,000. Only those aged 18 and over can open the ISA. Money can be deposited into the account within the first 30 days of opening, with a maximum balance of £20,000.

Because it is a one-year fixed-rate ISA, no withdrawals can be made from the account until the end of the fixed term. If a withdrawal is made earlier, a charge equivalent to 90 days’ loss of interest will be applied to the final balance.

Eleanor Crees, Senior Product Manager of Monmouthshire Building Society, said:

“We are really proud to be bringing this app-only ISA product to the market, and with such a competitive interest rate. “In the Autumn budget, it was announced that from April 2027 you will only be able to save up to £12,000 a year into a cash ISA if you are under 65 years of age. Therefore, the 2026/27 tax year will be the last chance that those under 65 will have to save up to £20,000 in a cash ISA.”

Eleanor added: