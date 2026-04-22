Monmouthshire Building Society Donates More Than £10,000 to Support Flood Recovery

Monmouthshire Building Society has donated more than £10,000 to people, sports clubs and organisations who were affected by the flooding that hit Monmouth last November.

The Monmouth branch of the Building Society itself was also hit by the flooding caused by Storm Claudia, and it had to be closed while an extensive clean up and renovations took place. It took four months to get it back up and running and it officially opened its doors again in March.

The Building Society decided to pledge donations from its charitable foundation, as well as many volunteering hours to help with the town's clean-up.

Financial donations ranging from £200 to nearly £1,000 were given to Monmouth Town Football, Bowls, Rugby and Tennis clubs, businesses in the town’s high streets who saw their premises devastated by the flash flooding, as well as private residents who lost all of their ground floor furniture on November 15 2025.

The donations were used to pay for damaged sports equipment, sanitisation, replacement of furniture and shop stock, white goods for restaurants, as well as towards paying for general renovations.

Dawn Gunter, Chief Operating Officer at Monmouthshire Building Society, said:

“Seeing the devastation that Storm Claudia wreaked on Monmouth was truly devastating. Our branch was under three-foot of water, and we deployed quickly to try and limit the damage to the premises, but also the knock-on effect for our customers. “But it was the community that really bore the brunt of the flooding. Seeing people’s livelihoods, homes and much-loved sporting grounds wrecked by the flooding was awful and we knew that we had to do something. These financial donations are a way of us helping this community when it really needed it, and it’s been amazing to see how the community has worked together to support one another to get back on their feet. We were proud to play even a small part in that.”

Dawn added: