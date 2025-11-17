Monmouthshire Building Society Chair Named in MSN’s Top Ten Trailblazing Entrepreneurs 2025

Marian Evans, Chair of Monmouthshire Building Society, has been named by Microsoft’s new portal MSN as one of its “Top Ten Trailblazing Entrepreneurs to Follow in 2025.”

Marian stepped into her role as Chair of the Building Society at the beginning of 2025 after being a member of the board since 2021.

She has been recognised by MSN for her work as the founder of Elevate BC, an executive coaching practice, where Marian and her team mentor high achieving executives to reach their full potential. She has been named by Disruptors magazine as one of the UK’s top 20 business coaches and also contributes to Forbes business magazine.

Her expertise in business mentoring was demonstrated this year when she featured on S4C’s new business show Busnes Bwyd. In this programme Marian and her fellow expert challenged and mentored six local food and drink business owners to win a £5,000 grant, as well as ongoing support from Marian.

Marian is also a property investor and was this year awarded the British Empire Medal for her services to business, after offering more than 2,000 companies free resilience mentoring throughout the pandemic to help them survive that period.

Marian said:

“It was such a shock and so lovely to receive this recognition. I am proud of my roots and hope my journey shows that with determination and self-belief you can overcome expectations. “Entrepreneurship teaches us that success is about taking risks, backing yourself, and pushing forward even when others underestimate you – especially when you don’t fit the mould. If my story proves anything, it’s that where you start doesn’t define where you can go. Stay grounded, work hard, and believe in what’s possible.”

Will Carroll, CEO of Monmouthshire Building Society, said: