Monmouthshire Building Society Appoints New Chair

Monmouthshire Building Society has appointed Marian Evans as its new chair, succeeding Roger Turner who stepped down following the end of his tenure at the end of 2024.

Marian has been a member of the Society’s Board since 2021. Her early career was at NFU Mutual, where she became the youngest female sales manager in the country, looking after a portfolio in excess of £54 million by the age of 30. Following her appointment to Head of Special Risks at Thomas Carroll Plc, Marian went on to expand her property portfolio and start her own business consultancy, Elevate BC, where she provides executive coaching and leadership and management support.

In recent years, Marian has been recognised for her contribution to financial services, winning the Women in Business award for Inspirational Woman of the Decade in 2019 and the Women in Financial Advice award for Mentor of the Year in 2018.

Marian said:

“It will be a privilege to lead the board at Monmouthshire Building Society. The Society is steeped in history, with so much to offer in the future too, as we realise our ambitions to enable our digital transformation. “I look forward to working alongside my colleagues at the Society to continue to deliver our purpose. The Society exists to help members, colleagues and communities to thrive – this is what drives us as an organisation and it will be a privilege to help lead that into the future. Many thanks also go to Roger Turner for his wisdom and guidance as Chair over the past few years, as well as Trevor Barratt and Liz McKenzie who also left the Board at the end of their tenure last year.”

Sham Jagpal as Non-Executive Director has also joined the Board, bringing 34 years of experience gained the financial services sector.

Sham joined Zopa Bank as Group Finance Director in 2021, where he has helped build and scale a new fintech bank. He has held a number of senior managerial positions including Director of Finance at Hampshire Trust Bank, Head of Group Finance at Nationwide Building Society, Interim Group Finance Controller at Aldermore Bank Plc and Senior Vice President of Fortress Investment Group.

Sham trained as a Chartered Accountant at KPMG and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from London School of Economics and Political Science.

Sham said:

“I am very much looking forward to working alongside a talented team at Monmouthshire Building Society with such a strong focus on serving local communities. Having the opportunity to make people’s lives better matters to me. Being part of a forward-thinking Society where members come first allows me to give back to the community, helping ensure members’ needs and interests are prioritised and treated with respect.”

Society CEO Will Caroll said: