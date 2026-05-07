Monmouthshire Building Society Appoints New Business Development Manager for South Wales

Caroline Morgan has been appointed as Monmouthshire Building Society’s new Business Development Manager for South Wales.

Caroline, who lives in Bridgend, will work with mortgage brokers and intermediary partners across the region, promoting the Society’s products and driving new business.

Caroline has extensive experience in the financial services sector, having worked at the Principality Building Society, Loan.co.uk and Legal and General, before she moved in to education with a role as a Business Development Manager at Cardiff and Vale College.

During her time at Cardiff and Vale College, Caroline said she couldn’t shake her interest and passion for financials services, as she still engaged with the industry in her day to day job.

She explained:

“Although I loved my work at the college, I really enjoyed partnering with the financial service companies we were engaged with. I found myself questioning whether that was where my true work passion was – and then I saw the role at Monmouthshire Building Society online and couldn’t resist going for it. “What I love about being a BDM is getting to foster those personal relationships with our intermediary partners. To really get to know them, what drives them and what troubles them, and to do my best to work with them to get the best results for their clients.”

Caroline added: