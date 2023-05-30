Monmouthshire-based FR Ball Acquires London-based Brokers Export and General Insurance Services

Monmouthshire-based insurance brokers, FR Ball, have acquired London-based brokers, Export and General Insurance Services.

FR Ball have experienced significant growth over the past few years, having acquired Lawson D Jones and merging with Wessex Insurance Brokers Ltd, expanding their presence in Ebbw Vale and Hampshire.

Having initially purchased a portion of Export and General Insurance Services’ book which complimented their existing book of scheme business in the Archaeological and Men’s Sheds Insurance sectors, FR Ball were approached by the broker to take on the remainder of the book which was due to be sold into a larger broker.

The business will be managed by Wessex Insurance Brokers Ltd from their offices in Overton, allowing them to continue to serve London and the M25 belt.

Paul Wadsworth, Managing Director of FR Ball said of the acquisition:

“It has been great to work with Export and General Insurance Services over this time. The shareholders offered us the remainder of the business because we made the transfer of the schemes business both easy and transparent which is a real testament to the entire team at FR Ball and Wessex. “As our third deal in 12 months, our acquisition team are fast gaining experience, with each being totally different. We’re looking forward to the next.”

Dr John Mitchell of Wessex, commented on the move: