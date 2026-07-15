Monmouthshire Attractions Awarded Green Flag Status

Monmouthshire County Council has announced that several of its parks, attractions and community green spaces have once again been recognised with Green Flag Awards, including a first-time award for Abergavenny's Linda Vista Gardens and a special heritage award for Caldicot Castle.

The internationally recognised Green Flag Award celebrates well-managed parks and green spaces that provide high-quality visitor experiences and demonstrate excellence in environmental management, community involvement and maintenance.

This year marks a significant achievement for Linda Vista Gardens, which has received a Green Flag Community Award for the first time.

Caldicot Castle and Country Park has also secured Green Flag Award status and has additionally been recognised with the Green Heritage Site Accreditation.

The Green Heritage Site Accreditation recognises nationally important historic green spaces that demonstrate excellence in conserving, protecting and bringing their heritage to life for visitors.

Across Monmouthshire, there were also Green Flag Awards for:

Rogiet Countryside Park – an award recipient since 2024

Tintern Old Station – an award recipient since 2009

Caldicot Castle and Country Park, honoured since 2013

Castle Meadows in Abergavenny, since 2014

A further 12 Community Sites were recognised with the Green Flag Community Award, including:

Bailey Park

Busy Bees Garden

Caerwent Meadows

Caldicot Community Garden

Crick Meadow

Crucorney Allotments

Goytre Community Garden

Incredible Edible Usk

Laurie Jones Community Orchard

Mardy Park

Rogiet Wildlife Friendly Village

The Cornfield

Keep Wales Tidy administers the Green Flag Award program in Wales, with support from the Welsh Government. Independent experts in green spaces volunteered their expertise to evaluate applicants against rigorous critera including biodiversity, cleanliness, environmental management, and community involvement.

Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, Housing & Tourism, Cllr Sara Burch, said:

“Across Monmouthshire we have so many wonderful green spaces and attractions. “The news of Caldicot Castle achieving the Green Heritage Site Accreditation shows our ongoing commitment to preserving and enhancing both Monmouthshire's natural and historic environments. “I am proud that the hard work of volunteers and Monmouthshire colleagues has been rewarded once again with these Green Flag Awards.”

Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, Cllr Catrin Maby, said:

“It is so pleasing to see that many of our locations within the beautiful county of Monmouthshire have received awards this year. “It is fantastic to see sites from Tintern Old Station to Castle Meadows in Abergavenny have been recognised with Green Flag awards.”

Owen Derbyshire, Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive, said: