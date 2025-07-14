Monmouth’s Shire Hall Project Receives £1.5m Grant Funding

Monmouthshire County Council has been awarded a £1.5 million grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to support the Shire Hall Project.

This grant will enable the council to enhance the Shire Hall in Monmouth into an “accessible and vibrant destination” for both the local community and visitors, it said.

The project will include the development of new galleries, the installation of a modern heating system, and the creation of versatile spaces to support income generation. These improvements will ensure the long-term sustainability of the Grade I listed building and increase its environmental efficiency.

The project will also focus on community participation and volunteering, with a range of activities and events planned to engage a wider audience.

Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, Housing & Tourism, Cllr Sara Burch, said:

“The National Lottery Heritage Fund, together with support from Welsh Government and local funds, will allow us to transform Shire Hall into a wonderful museum, showcasing the Nelson Collection and the history of Monmouth and telling many other important stories in accessible and engaging ways. We will continue to work with the people of Monmouth and Monmouth Town Council to bring this vision to life.”

Andrew White, The National Lottery Heritage Fund Director for Wales, said:

“We know that heritage can play a huge role in bringing people together and creating a sense of pride in people’s hometowns and cities, and in turn boosting the local economy. That is why we're delighted to award £1.5 million to transform Monmouth's historic Shire Hall into an inspiring community museum. Thanks to National Lottery players, this vital funding will preserve internationally significant collections while creating an accessible cultural hub where this important heritage can be enjoyed by future generations for many years to come.”

The council has also received grant funding from the Welsh Government's Cultural Transformational Capital Programme for the Shire Hall project.