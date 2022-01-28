Monmouth, Milford Haven and Dinas Powys Set for Full-Fibre Broadband

Broadband company Ogi has announced work on their ultrafast, full-fibre broadband infrastructure build is starting in Monmouth, Milford Haven and Johnston and Dinas Powys, expanding its capacity to deliver next-generation connectivity for Wales.

The latest announcement will enable thousands more homes, many in traditionally underserved communities, to access full-fibre broadband services.

Better internet infrastructure is vital to support growth for local economies, a more sustainable workforce and better access to public services for all. Gigabit-capable, resilient broadband is also fundamental in the shift to a greener economy, as more people are helped to work from or close to their homes, an important step towards meeting the Welsh Government's vision for a more local Wales as part of its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

This phase of Ogi’s build programme is part of an ambitious business plan which will see the roll-out of a £200 million investment across Wales over the next two to three years, delivered with cornerstone funding from leading European infrastructure funders, Infracapital. Since announcing its new brand in June 2021, Ogi has already built its gigabit-capable broadband service to thousands of premises in the Vale of Glamorgan, Pembrokeshire and Monmouthshire.

Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters MS, said:

“The impact of fast, affordable broadband for homes and businesses across Wales cannot be underestimated, supporting a thriving and sustainable vision for our future. “Ogi is helping to realise faster speeds, greater access and better support for places that have previously found it harder to connect.” He added: “This news is especially important at the moment with so many people working from home where a reliable broadband connection is vital.”

Ben Allwright, Ogi’s CEO, added: