MoneySuperMarket Launches The First UK Financial Services ChatGPT App

MoneySuperMarket has launched the first UK financial services and price comparison service ChatGPT app.
It says the move sees it leveraging the power of AI to search more than 150 providers in seconds to help make decisions about saving money on household bills simpler, faster and more personalised than ever.
The new ChatGPT app allows users to access MoneySuperMarket services directly within the ChatGPT interface, creating a conversational way to search, compare and find deals, without leaving the chat – the first launched by a UK financial services company.
MoneySuperMarket’s ChatGPT app is available to all registered users and features include:
- Automated car insurance quotes for MoneySuperMarket customers who securely sign in and connect the MoneySuperMarket ChatGPT app – making it easier for drivers to get the best deal
- Car insurance quick estimates – answer just five questions to get a car insurance estimate – with no MoneySuperMarket sign-in required
- Tailored broadband deal searches and personalised speed suggestions – helping households find the best value option for their specific broadband needs
- Search and compare current accounts and savings accounts
- Integrated access to MoneySuperMarket’s guides so users can ask questions to get information more quickly and easily
Matt Cresswell, Chief Technology & Data Officer at MONY Group, said:
“MoneySuperMarket exists to help customers find the best deals on their household bills, and our new ChatGPT app – the first in the UK financial services industry – is designed to give customers quick, personalised results through simple conversation.
“Existing MoneySuperMarket customers can get an instant full quote for their car insurance, or with just five answers, new customers can get a car insurance estimate. Existing MoneySuperMarket customers can easily re-run quotes for cars using information they’ve already shared with MoneySuperMarket, and discover broadband deals tailored to their household needs and search for and compare current and savings accounts.”