MoneySuperMarket Launches The First UK Financial Services ChatGPT App

MoneySuperMarket has launched the first UK financial services and price comparison service ChatGPT app.

It says the move sees it leveraging the power of AI to search more than 150 providers in seconds to help make decisions about saving money on household bills simpler, faster and more personalised than ever.

The new ChatGPT app allows users to access MoneySuperMarket services directly within the ChatGPT interface, creating a conversational way to search, compare and find deals, without leaving the chat – the first launched by a UK financial services company.

MoneySuperMarket’s ChatGPT app is available to all registered users and features include:

Automated car insurance quotes for MoneySuperMarket customers who securely sign in and connect the MoneySuperMarket ChatGPT app – making it easier for drivers to get the best deal

Car insurance quick estimates – answer just five questions to get a car insurance estimate – with no MoneySuperMarket sign-in required

Tailored broadband deal searches and personalised speed suggestions – helping households find the best value option for their specific broadband needs

Search and compare current accounts and savings accounts

Integrated access to MoneySuperMarket’s guides so users can ask questions to get information more quickly and easily

Matt Cresswell, Chief Technology & Data Officer at MONY Group, said: